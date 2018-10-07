Soon after enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view of the Assembly Elections-2018 on Saturday afternoon, the district administration swung into action to seize government vehicles and police security officers allotted to different public representatives. Apart from it, action to deposit licensed arms was also initiated across the district.

Collector and district election officer Manish Singh told reporters that 85 out of 125 vehicles being used by the public representatives were seized by the administration for election duties. Likewise, process of deposition of getting over 6230 licensed arms was also initiated with immediate effect. He informed that about 353 critical polling booths have been identified across the district and webcasting will be done on 173 such polling stations.

All expenditures made for electioneering will be added in the accounts of political parties and after announcement of their official candidates such expenses will be added in the individual accounts. Singh said all returning officers were instructed to remove messages, photos, references, etc, of public representatives from all websites and government offices. A 24×7 control room bearing number (0734) 2536109 will be set-up at the district election office to entertain poll related complaints. Besides, 3 flying squads, 3 static surveillance teams and 3 video surveillance teams will be deputed to ensure free and fair poll.

SP Sachin Atulkar informed that SST, FST and QRT along with FRV comprising police and administrative officers were being put in place to ensure proper compliance of the MCC. He said that checking points on 27 inter-state and inter-district borders will also be covered by joint teams. He said that execution of court warrants, banning sale of illicit liquor and illegal arms will be on the priority of police administration.

After the press conference, Congress representative Vivek Gupta complained that they had been facing problems in wake of poor compliance of single window system. He urged the authorities that efforts should be made so that complications are warded off before the political leaders, ticket aspirants or official candidates participate in the Navratri celebrations.

SCHEDULE

As per the schedule announced by ECI, elections will be conducted in one phase in MP on November 28. Gazette notification for the polls will be made on November 2. There are 7 assembly constituencies in the district. Last date of nominations will be November 9 and their scrutiny will be held on November 12. November 14 will be last date for withdrawal of candidatures. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 11.