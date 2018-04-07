Discharge of sewage into Ganga: NGT asks UP to reply to showcause notice

New Delhi : The National Green Tribunal has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reply within a week why environmental compensation should not be slapped on it for its “intentional” non-compliance of statutory obligations regarding discharge of untreated sewage water into the Ganga.

A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim noted that despite its December 2016 order, the parties have not filed their replies, reports PTI.

While issuing a show cause notice to the state government, the NGT had earlier said “environment and public health does not fall in its priority list” as it was “undisputed” that no action was taken by the UPPCB and municipal bodies to prepare an action plan on cleaning the river.