Digvijay, on walk around Narmada, enters Gujarat

Vadodara: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who is on 3,300 km Narmada Parikrama (circumabulation of the river Narmada), has entered Gujarat with his companions.

Singh started his journey, on foot, from the Brahman Ghat at Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh on September 30, reports PTI.

Talking to reporters after arriving at the Shoolpaneshwar temple near Sardar Sarovar dam at Kevadiya on Thursday, Singh said he wouldn’t discuss politics.

He would be walking through 20 Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Gujarat, including tribal-dominated ones like Nandod, Dediapada, Jhagadia and Netrang where polling would be held on December 9.

The people of Gujarat know what is right and what is wrong and he hoped they would elect a government which believed in truth and not in false propaganda, the Congress leader said.