Delhi Metro: Man held with pistol in bag

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF at a Delhi Metro station on Thursday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said. The man was apprehended at the Jamia Millia Islamia Metro station after a jawan monitoring the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon in his bag, they said.

It was a country-made pistol and the man said that he was clueless how it got inside his bag, officials said. The man, a resident of the Batla House area in Jamia Nagar, was handed over to the local police by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, they said. Carrying arms and ammunition is banned in the Delhi Metro.