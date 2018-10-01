Delhi: Man, woman injured in two separate shooting incidents

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old woman injured in separate shooting incidents in the national capital on Monday. The man was shot dead by two assailants in north-west Delhi’s Mahendra Park police station area. The incident took place at around 8:30 am on Monday. The motive of the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

The man’s family has alleged that he was shot as he was in a relationship with a girl. However, the police are yet to confirm the matter. The police said that the man was a private tutor. Further details pertaining to the case are awaited.

The woman was shot at by a person known to her in Harsh Vihar area. The lady has been admitted to a hospital and an investigation is underway. The latest incidents come barely a day after a 34-year-old man named Rupesh died after being shot by two unidentified men in the national capital’s Taimoor Nagar area on Sunday, triggering protests among the locals. Rupesh’s family and neighbours alleged that the two men were drug peddlers and since the victim had opposed the sale of drugs in the area, the duo attacked him.