New Delhi: Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly firing at an 18-year-old in southeast Delhi’s Jangpura, police have said. The arrests were made on Sunday.

On Tuesday, police received a call regarding shots being fired and a person suffering bullet injuries. He was later admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The victim was identified as Chenu Mehta (18), a resident of Hari Nagar Ashram. According to eyewitnesses, three people had fired upon Chenu.

Following investigation, Pankaj Gaur (22), who was working as a delivery boy, and Bhanu Pratap Singh (22) were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended. A few days before the firing incident, Chenu had an argument with the accused over gaining supremacy in the area and had abused them, the police said. They were nursing a grudge and wanted to teach him a lesson, they said.