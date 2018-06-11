Delhi: HC to hear plea of bureaucrats against summoning by Assembly Speaker   

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today agreed to hear pleas of three senior bureaucrats who have been summoned by the Delhi Assembly Speaker to appear before the House after their departments allegedly failed to answer certain questions of legislators.

A vacation bench of Justices Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and C Hari Shankar agreed to hear the plea of the bureaucrats against Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s warning of strict action “as per rules” if they do not provide proper answers to the three written questions asked by ruling party legislators by today.

The three-day session, which started on June 6, was scheduled to conclude on June 8. Goel had on June 6 directed bureaucrats to be present during the assembly proceedings the next day after their departments allegedly did not supply answers to written questions of legislators.

Angry with the development, the speaker had termed as “undeclared emergency” the situation where government officers are not providing answers asked by MLAs and blamed Lt Governor Anil Baijal for it.