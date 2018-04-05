Delhi HC rules out stay in defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal by ex-aide of Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refrained from staying trial in defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s ex-aide Pawan Khera. The court also issued notice to Pawan Khera on Kejriwal’s plea to quash the defamation complaint.

The complainant had filed the defamation case over Kejriwal’s alleged remarks against Dikshit during the power tariff hike protests in October 2012. Khera had said that Kejriwal had used objectionable language against Dikshit in a TV show.