Delhi HC reserves order on plea of Omar Abdullah in marital dispute

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved order on plea of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah challenging maintenance proceedings in a family court.

Abdullah, in his plea, claimed that the petition moved by his estranged wife Payal Abdullah, seeking maintenance from him, is not maintainable, reports ANI.

He married Payal Nath, but in September 2011, he confirmed that he and his wife are separated.

On August 30, 2016, a trial court rejected Omar’s divorce petition. In her plea, Payal has sought directions from the court to Omar to provide her Rs 10 lakh monthly maintenance for herself and her two sons and Rs 5 lakh for a new accommodation.

Payal and her two sons had to vacate the 7, Akbar Road bungalow in Lutyen’s Delhi where she lived even after separation from her husband.

On January 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed Payal’s plea for government housing on security grounds.