Delhi: HC mulls CBI probe into Hanuman statue on public land

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will ask the CBI to probe how the famous 108-foot Hanuman statue came to be built on public land in the busy Karol Bagh area of the city and take action against the officials of the DDA and municipal corporation who allowed it to happen, reports PTI.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that while it cannot go after individual unauthorised buildings, builders, or the “hapless people” who are buying them, “the time has come” to ensure that the authorities comply with the laws.

“We propose to send it (the case) to the CBI,” the court said and asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the municipal corporation of the area to give the names of its officials who have been posted in the area since 1995, when construction of the huge statue had started.

The court said the list of names given by the corporation was “incomplete” and “unacceptable” and directed it to give a complete list by December 19, the next date of hearing. A similar direction was issued to the DDA as well.

The corporation in its affidavit has said it has taken action to remove some of the encroachments around the statue and commercial activity outside the temple has been stopped.

The court, however, said the civic body has withheld vital information about when the road and pavement adjacent to the statue came under its control.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police told the bench that it was interrogating the trustees running the temple and was also looking into its source of funding.