Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Delhi govt orders magisterial inquiry into building collapse in Ashok Vihar

Delhi govt orders magisterial inquiry into building collapse in Ashok Vihar

— By PTI | Sep 26, 2018 05:44 pm
FOLLOW US:

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial probe into the building collapse that claimed the lives of four children and a woman in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area Wednesday. Kejriwal visited Deepchand Bandhu Hospital to the meet the victims and said the AAP government will give compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and the seven injured persons.

“I have ordered magisterial probe in the matter. The Delhi government will also give compensation to the kin of deceased and injured,” he told reporters here.

The chief minister also hit out at BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation over the incident and said it will have to keep its system in order.


“Municipal corporation has the responsibility of safety of buildings…they will have to keep their system in order…they (MCDs) will have to strictly enforce their law,” he also said.

A four-storey “weak” building collapsed in northwest Delhi Wednesday killing four children and a woman, three weeks after the 20-year-old structure was inspected by a municipal team following complaints.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…