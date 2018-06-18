Delhi: Govt asks schools to form committees to handle sexual harassment complaints

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to ensure the formation of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to deal with complaints of sexual harassment.

“As per the provisions under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 all schools are directed to ensure constitution of ICC,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a fresh communication to school principals.

According to norms prescribed by DoE, there shall not be less than four members including Presiding Officer in the ICC.

“The Presiding Officer of the committee shall be a woman employed at senior level in the school and at least half of the members should be women. One member must be from the NGOs or associations committed to cause of women or person familiar with issues relating to sexual harassment ” the DoE letter said.

The department has also asked schools to ensure that the Presiding Officer and all ICC members shall not hold office for a period exceeding three years from their date of nomination.