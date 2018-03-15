Delhi CM Kejriwal apologises to former Punjab minister

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the “drug trade”.

Majithia had filed a defamation case against the Aam Aadmi Party chief and others following the allegation made during campaigning in the Punjab assembly elections.

“I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologize for the same,” Kejriwal said in a letter, adding that he has now learnt that the allegations were “unfounded” and the damage caused to Majithia’s esteem and the loss caused to him was regretted.