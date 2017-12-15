Delhi: Bomb scare in Khan Market, search on

New Delhi: Delhi Police, along with its bomb disposal and dog squads, on Friday launched a swift search operation after receiving a bomb threat call in the upscale Khan Market area.

The Police Control Room received the call around 7 a.m saying that “a bomb has been planted in Khan Market”. The K9 team along with the bomb disposal squad and officers were still searching the area around 1 p.m. Security in the market and its surrounding areas has been beefed up, Deputy Commissioner of Police B.K Singh said.

“The call originated from outside the New Delhi district. We are verifying the facts,” Singh said.

“All required steps as per standard bomb threat drill is underway. However, there is no need for any panic. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” the DCP said.

“The call might be hoax. We are investigating the location of the caller and are trying to track him down,” Singh said.