Delhi: Body found near Gurugram temple

Gurugram: A man’s body was found in a garbage dump near a temple here on Thursday, police said. “It may be murder or death due to a drug overdose or excessive consumption of alcohol. We can’t speculate at this stage. Post-mortem will be conducted after 72 hours if the body remains unidentified,” investigating officer Sanjay Kumar told IANS.

The body found by rag pickers near the Sheetla Mata Mandir bore a tattoo on the right hand. “The tattoo said ‘Suresh Kushwah’ written in English,” Kumar said. Nearby residents told the police that the victim was often seen in the area but they were not aware of his identity.