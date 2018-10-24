Delhi: AAP to set up SC/ST, Minority wings

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced the formation of SC/ST and Minority wings, as the party seeks to bolster its social base ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“The party is reconstituting its frontal organisations. The wings are being constituted to reach out to the communities. The wings will not only help create awareness about the policies of our government, but also help the party reach out to the public,” AAP’s Delhi Convener Gopal Rai told reporters here.

Rai had on Monday announced the formation of two frontal organizations — AAP Youth wing and Senior Citizens wing. On Tuesday, the party had announced the setting up of an Uttarakhand Wing, a Purvanchal Wing and a South Indian Wing. The Aam Aadmi Party rules Delhi, with its national Convener Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister.