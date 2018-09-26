Delhi: 9 injured after three-storeyed building collapse

New Delhi: A three-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Wednesday, injuring at least nine people, the Delhi Fire Service said.A call about the incident was received at 9.25 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Sawan Park, an officer said.Nine people injured in the incident were rushed to a hospital, the officer added. Further details are awaited.Two teams of NDRF were mobilised for rescue operations, a NDRF spokesperson said.