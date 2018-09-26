Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Delhi: 9 injured after three-storeyed building collapse

Delhi: 9 injured after three-storeyed building collapse

— By PTI | Sep 26, 2018 12:40 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: A three-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Wednesday, injuring at least nine people, the Delhi Fire Service said.A call about the incident was received at 9.25 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Sawan Park, an officer said.Nine people injured in the incident were rushed to a hospital, the officer added. Further details are awaited.Two teams of NDRF were mobilised for rescue operations, a NDRF spokesperson said.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…