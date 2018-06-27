Delhi: 32-year-old woman shot by bike-borne attackers in Zakir Nagar
New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman who went out to buy grocery near her house here was shot and wounded by two bike-borne attackers, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night around 10 p.m when Rahima Begum went to a shop in Zakir Nagar.
“Seeing her alone, two unknown attackers on a bike who were waiting for her fired twice to kill her. One of the bullets hit her shoulder,” said a police officer.
Begum was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
“Begum stays with her minor daughter and mother in Zakir Nagar and said to be a BJP worker as per the statement of her neighbours,” the officer added.
“We are trying to ascertain the identity of the attackers,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.
