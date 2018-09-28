Delhi: 28-year-old man shot dead by unidentified men

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by some unidentified men at outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, police said Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rabeen, a resident of Dabas village in Kanjhawala area, they said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said, adding that the victim sustained multiple bullet injuries.

His body was recovered from a site owned by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation in Kanjhawala area, said Seju P Kuruvilla, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). A case has been registered in the matter, he said, adding that the police are probing all possible angles. Rabeen used to work at a petrol pump and is survived by two children, he added.