Decoding desires

How does a desire arise? A desire arises with the memory of a pleasant experience or with past impressions. A desire might also arise through listening. A desire can be triggered through association with certain people or certain places. Someone else’s need or desire may manifest in you as your own desire. When someone is hungry, you might have a desire to feed them, or if someone wants to talk with you, a spontaneous desire may arise in you to talk with them.

Destiny, or a happening in which you have a part to play, may trigger a desire but you will not be aware of the reason for your actions. For example, a gentleman in Quebec, Canada built roads and worked on a farm for 30 years, not knowing for what – the farm was destined to become our Montreal Ashram.

Desires arise on their own without asking you. And when they come, what do you do with them? If you say that you do not want any desires, then that want becomes another desire. Here is a clue for you: if you want to go to a movie, you have to buy a ticket and this ticket must be given to the doorman. If you hold onto the ticket, how can you go in? Similarly, if you want to be admitted to college, you must complete an application form and submit it. You cannot hold onto it.

Likewise on the journey of life, you have to keep submitting your desires and not hold onto them. As you keep submitting your desires, fewer desires arise. Unfortunate are those who keep on desiring yet their desires are not fulfilled. A little more fortunate are those whose desires get fulfilled over a long period of time. More fortunate are those whose desires get fulfilled as soon as they arise. The most fortunate are those who have no desires because there is fulfilment even before the desire can arise.