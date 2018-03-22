Indore: Stating that it was for “zero tolerance” on ragging, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday shut doors of its boarding facility on 15 engineering students found to be indulged in ragging incidents.

“A complaint of ragging was filed with UGC by some students of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET). In our inquiry, the complaint was found true. All the accused who were found involved in the ragging incidents have been thrown out of the university hostel,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

The ragging accused have also been debarred from participating in cultural activities in any form. “Neither they can be part of any committee for the cultural events nor can they be member of performing teams,” said dean student welfare LK Tripathi.

Dhakad said that they are for zero tolerance on ragging and cleared this to students also as well on Wednesday. First year students of IET, an entity of DAVV, had lodged a complaint with UGC last Wednesday alleging that they were regularly ragged by their seniors and that the level of ragging had increased from singing and dancing to physical harassment.

Following the instructions by UGC, IET’s anti-ragging committee (ARC) had probed into the matter and submitted its report claiming that the complaint was false and misleading even as the complainants lodged a supplementary complaint with the UGC claiming that their statements were recorded by ARC in front of the whole batch so they did not accept ragging incidents.

The complainants had also alleged that the institute authorities were trying to sweep the matter under the carpet as they did not quiz watchman of the hostel who was eye-witness to the ragging incidents. Following these claims, the UGC had rejected the IET probe report and directed it to re-visit the case and file fresh report.

Re-inquiry revealed massive ragging at IET and traced nearly 20 accused, of which finally 15 were punished. “Action has been taken only on those students against whom charges were found true,” said IET director Sanjiv Tokekar.