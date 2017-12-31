DAVV directed to fill self-financing teaching posts

Indore :Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which is reluctant in appointing teachers on vacant posts in its teaching departments, has been directed by department of higher education (DHE) to fill self-financing teaching vacancies.

In a letter addressed to registrars of state universities including DAVV, the DHE stated that many permanent posts under self-financing scheme are lying vacant in state universities. “Due to inadequacy of teachers, the quality of education is affected. So, the universities should fill vacancies, especially for self-financing courses at the earliest,” the letter added.

Another letter asked universities to provide details of vacancies of self-financing departments to Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science and Research (Ujjain) for compilation work.

Citing hike in maintenance cost over the years, DAVV had recently stated that it won’t be increasing its expenditure further by filling vacant teaching posts until its income grows.

Around 170 teaching posts, most of which are under self-financing scheme, are lying vacant in DAVV. Of total vacancies, 49 posts are of professors, 50 of readers and about 70 of lecturers/assistant professors.

“If the DAVV will fill these posts, its expenditure will increase by 35 per cent to what it is today. So, as of now we are not thinking of making new appointments. We will recruit only when our income increases,” vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad had told reporters lately.

The university spends about Rs 71 crore in payment of salary to teaching and non-teaching staff annually. If 170 more teachers would be appointed the annual expenditure would shoot up to Rs 100 crore. The VC said that they are thinking of increasing their income through enhancing consultancy and research projects and affiliation fee.

The process to fill these vacancies was undertaken in 2009 but after a complaint over irregularities was lodged with Raj Bhawan, process was deferred after appointment of a few teachers. Ahead of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team’s visit to the DAVV in 2013, vacant posts were advertised and applications were invited.

After NAAC awarded Grade ‘A’ accreditation to DAVV, appointment process was put in a cold storage on the excuse of financial problems.

VITAL STATS

Total teaching staff 454

Regular staff 225

Visiting faculty 198

Contractual teachers 57

Total vacancies 170