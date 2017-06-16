Darjeeling: Police raid GJM chief’s office, Centre rushes more forces

Kolkata : The law and order situation in the Darjeeling Hills turned serious on Thursday after the security forces conducted raids in the office of Gorkha Janamukti Morch (GJM) president Bimal Gurung at Patalbas in Darjeeling district and recovered some weapons. To protest against the raid, the GJM called an indefinite bandh in the hills. The police also raided the residence of Gurung. But he fled before the raid, police sources claimed.

Violence continued in Darjeeling for the fourth days as GJM supporters attacked the police when they were returning after conducting the raid in Gurung’s office. The GJM pelted stones at security forces. In retaliation, the police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed teargas shells to quell the GJM supporters.

The GJM supporters set fire to a vehicle belonging to a private television channel. They also torched a government tourist lodge and a sericulture office. Later fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought it under control.

During the raid at Gurung’s office, cops recovered bows, explosives, two bags full of currency notes and night vision binocular sets. The police arrested GJM leader Karuna Gurunj from Kurseong for her involvement in the recent violence in Darjeeling.

Meanwhile the chief minister Mamata Banerjee reviewed the situation with senior administration and police officials in Kolkata. She directed the police to take action against those taking law in their own hands. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry sought a report about the situation in the Hills.

The Centre on Thursday rushed 400 additional paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling, taking the total number to 1,400, to assist the local administration there to restore peace and normalcy. “As many as 400 paramilitary personnel were sent to Darjeeling to help the state government on their request to maintain law and order,” a home ministry official said.

Around 1,000 personnel, including 200 women, have already been deployed in Darjeeling. The home ministry is closely monitoring the situation in the hill district and assisting the state government to restore normalcy there.

As their indefinite shutdown continues, protesters demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland pelted stones at police in various parts of Darjeeling as they were stopped from enforcing their shutdown in many government offices.

The CPI, meanwhile, blamed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the “violent” agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state, saying her “unnecessary promise” earlier was the cause for the of protests.

“Unneccessarily, Mamata Banerjee has given them some sort of hope on statehood earlier. That’s the reason it (the agitation) has again come up,” CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said. “Real issue is: unnecessarily, promise given by her (on statehood)…and I think that created this kind of problem,” he said. “Otherwise, during the Left Front government (in the past in Bengal), this (agitation for separate Gorkhaland State) was not violent, except for one time.”

He said the Left parties were opposed to the statehood demand from the very beginning. Reddy said there can be negotiation with the agitators “even for (according) some more rights, self-governing acts, but not for a separate state. There can be a dialogue after ,some time when things cool down,” he said.

Reports from Darjeeling in West Bengal said protesters and riot police hurled stones at each other and a car was set ablaze after a series of raids today on premises connected with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung, whose separatist campaign is spiralling deeper into violence. The demand by the GJM for a separate Gorkhaland state to.