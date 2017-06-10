Darj violence: State govt to act against GJM men

Kolkata : West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said her government would take action against those who were involved in creating disturbance in the Darjeeling Hills on Thursday.

“We want peace and development of the Hills. Government is not going to tolerate all these things,” she said in Darjeeling on Friday amidst the 12-hour bandh called by the Gorkha Janamukti Morch (GJM) to protest against “police atrocities” on their supporters. The chief minister said the bandh called by the GJM in Darjeeling was “illegal” and said police was taking appropriate action. Condemning Thursday’s violence Mamata Banerjee said “no one is above law.”

The bandh evoked mixed response. Shops and markets remained closed. But attendance in government offices were normal. Police, CRPF and Army personnel are patrolling in Darjeeling and its adjacent areas. The GJM supporters on Friday set fire to the under-constructed IIT building in the Hills and ransacked some vehicles.

The government arranged special transport to help tourists return to Siliguri. It arranged more than 10 buses for tourists so that they could reach Kolkata by road. The government also requested the Centre to arrange special flights for the stranded tourists.