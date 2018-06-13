Dalai Lama hails Donald Trump and Kim Jong un talks

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday hailed the Singapore summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.”I welcome the initiative that the leaders of the US and North Korea have begun in Singapore to resolve long standing differences in the hope that it will eventually lead to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” the Dalai Lama said.

“It is my firm belief that dialogue is the only way to resolve problems, whether between individuals or nations. As an avowed campaigner for demilitarisation throughout the world, and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, I wholeheartedly welcome this historic summit to secure lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

“I applaud the steps these two leaders have taken. May their efforts encourage further endeavours to dispense with these fearsome weapons of mass destruction with the aim of bringing about genuine and lasting peace in our world,” said the Nobel Peace Laureate, who is currently touring Lithuania.