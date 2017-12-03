Cyclone Ockhi: 531 fishermen rescued

Thiruvananthapuram : As many as 531 fishermen, stranded in choppy waters off the Kerala and the Lakshadweep coasts due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. Also bodies of four Kerala fishermen were recovered on Saturday, taking the toll to six so far in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi, while there is no word about 102 fishermen from the state who ventured to the deep sea.

So far 393 people from Kerala have been rescued, Vijayan said, as the state government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of those who died in the storm. Besides, 138 fishermen have been rescued from Lakshadweep islands, he said. Vijayan said Rs 10-lakh compensation would be in addition to the financial assistance of Rs four lakh being given by the fisheries department. Assistance will also be provided to those who had lost their boat and equipment, he added.

Thiruvananthapuram district Collector S Vasuki said strict instructions have been given that “none should venture into the sea for fishing”. “We have directed teams of fishermen who have started their own rescue operations that only fishing boats more than 20 metres long are allowed and should not go beyond two nautical miles into the sea.

“When the Tamil Nadu government issued a warning to the fishermen, what happened to our government, where were they?” asked an angry group of anxious relatives waiting to hear about their near ones at Vizhinjam near here.

“I was hanging on in the deep sea unable to move for two nights and three days, and only today help came from a passing boat and I was saved. It was a nightmare,” said a rescued fisherman.

State Congress president MM Hassan said, “Warning of the cyclone had come to the Chief Secretary here on November 29… but no action was taken… This is a massive lapse on the part of the Kerala government.” Declare cyclone nat’nl disaster.

Leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala urged PM Narendra Modi to declare cyclone Ockhi which wrecked havoc in the state, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep in the last two days as a national disaster.

Cyclone Ockhi moves to Lakshadweep islands

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Coast Guard informed that the cyclone has moved towards Lakshadweep islands and intensified into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ with wind reaching up to speed of 60 to 70 km. Advisories have been issued to all coastal states, including Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, for adequate preparedness against effects of the cyclone.

CM DEVENDRA Fadnavis tweets

In all 68 fishing boats have reached, out of which 66 are from Kerala and 2 from Tamil Nadu with total 952 fishermen on board. All are safe. Maharashtra will completely look after everyone till weather permits them to go back. I’ve given orders to Maharashtra Maritime Board and Collector, Sindhudurg district to make all arrangements for the stranded fishermen. Local authorities are already with them and taking care of all arrangements to make everyone feel at home!