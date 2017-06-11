Country’s progress will be incomplete until J&K is taken out of miseries: Mehbooba

Jammu : The country’s progress will be incomplete until Jammu and Kashmir is taken out of its “miseries” and “uncertainties”, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

She hoped that the country’s “strong leadership”, an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be able to take the people of the state out of the difficult situation.

“The growth and progress of the country remains incomplete if effective steps are not taken to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the quagmire of uncertainties and miseries,” Mehbooba said here.

Addressing a gathering at Doda after laying the foundation stone of a Medical College, the Chief Minister said the basic idea behind stitching the alliance between the PDP and the BJP in the state was to get it out of its perennial miseries and challenges.

She hoped the country’s leadership would be able give the youth of the state a prosperous, peaceful and vibrant future.

Mehbooba thanked the Centre for supporting the state government in terms of fund flow and other initiatives. She said with the coming up of new Medical Colleges and two AIIMS, the healthcare facilities in the state would get a phenomenal upgradation and sophistication.

Not only would the number of doctors in the state increase, the people of the state would also get specialized treatments and care at these hospitals, Mehbooba said.