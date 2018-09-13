Counting resumes for DUSU polls

New Delhi: Counting for the student union polls which was stopped midway on Thursday due to “faulty EVMs” and the “students’ uproar over it” will resume in half an hour, an university official said.

The counting was initially stopped for an hour when there were allegations of faulty EVMs, however, following objections by students the election officials decided to suspend the counting.

“After elaborate discussions it was decided that the counting will be resumed today. All candidates have reached an agreement on this,” an election officer for DUSU polls said.

“We had proposed rectification of the faulty EVMs and resumption of the counting but the students were not ready for it. It was decided to suspend counting in the afternoon,” he added.

In the initial trends, Congress-backed NSUI was leading for the president post, while BJP-affiliated ABVP was leading for the vice president’s post.

Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute wooing of voters, DUSU polls were held yesterday with a voter turnout of 44.46 per cent.

Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges. There are as many as 23 candidates in the fray.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Thursday demanded that fresh polling be held for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election, while the RSS’s student wing, the ABVP, demanded the counting of votes.

The supporters of both the groups shouted slogans against the Delhi University (DU) administration and created a ruckus inside the counting centre, officials said.