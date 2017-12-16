Cop aims gun at Kamal Nath, overpowered by his guards

Chhindwara :A Madhya Pradesh police constable was overpowered by the bodyguards of Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Kamal Nath on Friday after he allegedly aimed his gun at the Congress leader at an airstrip in Chhindwara, police said.

The incident took place when Kamal Nath was about to board a chartered plane for Delhi, additional superintendent of police Neeraj Soni said.

Ratnesh Pawar allegedly took aim at Nath with his service Rifle, but the security guards of the nine-time MP from Chhindwara promptly overpowered him. Nath, in the meantime, had boarded the aircraft.

Pawar was suspended and SP (city) asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident, Soni said.