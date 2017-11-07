Consider aged man’s plea to update Aadhaar: SC to UIDAI

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday asked the unique identification authority of India (UIDAI) to consider and take suitable steps on the representation of a senior citizen seeking an update in his Aadhaar details. Observing that government would be “happy” if a citizen comes forward to get Aadhaar, Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan asked UIDAI to look into the grievance raised by the 73-year-old petitioner. The petitioner’s counsel said the man wanted to update his details but there was a problem with his finger print as due to old age.