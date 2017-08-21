Connect to party workers, hear them out: Amit Shah tells BJP leaders

Bhopal: It is the work done at the ground level that ensures victory in elections not speeches, said BJP’s national president Amit Shah while addressing leaders of the party at core group meeting on Sunday. Warning party leaders Shah said that there will be dissidence among party workers if they were not given proper say in party’s works. BJP president also sought suggestions of leaders to chalk out party’s future strategies and the means to overcome challenges ahead.

Stressing on the need to strengthen and expand the BJP’s support base, Shah said that the party should gear up for next elections and should convene meetings both at division and district levels for the same. On being informed about issues related to bureaucracy at few places, Shah asked the chief minister to fix such problems and deal with the officers who were creating trouble for party workers. The bureaucracy should not dominate party, Shah instructed CM.

He also asked leaders to devote maximum time in touring and also sought details of visits by state BJP chief Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan and organizational general secretary Suhas Bhagat. A leader should at least spend 20 days in visits, he stressed.

Miffed over irresponsible attitude of few ministers towards the party, he asked the CM to check it. We have to work in view of assembly polls of 2018 and the LS polls of 2019, for a strong mandate, said Shah in a clear message to the present leaders. In the meet of Ajeevan Sahyog Nidhi, national president expressed concern over party fund and asked to hold office bearers, ministers, district panchayat chairpersons and others accountable for raising fund for the party.They all should be given a target of raising fund to certain level, said Shah.