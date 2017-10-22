Congress invites trio to combat BJP in Gujarat

The three youth leaders are Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakore.

GANDHINAGAR : In a pincer move, the Congress sought to cut a swathe through the ruling party vote bank by inviting youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakore alongside political configurations like the Aam Admi Party (AAP), JDU and NCP to form a broad political front against the BJP in Gujarat. State Assembly elections are due in Gujarat this December. The three may accept, subject to conditions.

Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki, son of former Gujarat chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki told media-persons on Saturday that his party has sent out an open invitation to the three youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakore who represent three ethnic segments – the Patidars, Dalits and OBCs – and have become a thorn in the ruling BJP’s flesh to join in to unseat the BJP in Gujarat. “We have invited the three to join the Congress in this endeavour,” Solanki said.

Highly placed sources said that Mevani and Thakore have left for Delhi along with Solanki for a meeting with the Congress high command and the possibility of their meeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi cannot be ruled out. Sources also said that while Hardik Patel is averse to contesting the elections, he may well pitch in alongside the opposition if the Congress accepts his demand for reservation in educational institutions and government jobs for the Patidar community in OBC category.

The Congress which last won elections in Gujarat in 1985 under the leadership of Bharatsinh’s father, former chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki who bagged 149 of the total 182 seats sees an opportunity in the anti-incumbency and the void created by prime minister Narendra Modi’s move to Delhi after an extended as chief minister of the state. The three youth leaders representing the three dominant groups have been on the warpath against the BJP-led government in the state.

Solanki said the Congress has considered the demands of all the three community leaders and was willing to support their demands. “The Congress is open to Hardik contesting the elections at a future date from it’s platform. We invite Hardik, PAAS workers and leaders and the Patidar community to join the Congress. We have considered the demands of Alpesh and Jignesh and are willing to support their demands,” he added.

Solanki said “We endorse our proposal of 49 per cent reservation for OBC, SC and ST and for passing a resolution in the state Assembly once in power to provide 20 per cent reservation to other

communities. We will send the resolution to the BJP controlled Parliament and impress upon them to pass our resolution,” he said making it clear that it would hesitate to agitate if Parliament does not approve their resolution.

The Gujarat Congress chief said that his party would also knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to ensure that their proposal for 20 per cent additional reservation is approved.

Hardik Patel was quick to react to Solanki’s proposal with a tweet that said that while he was not interested in contesting the polls but would go all out to get justice and rights for his community. We are fighting against the arrogant and our determined to win,” he added.

Working to prise open the opportunity that has come their way, the Congress also reached out to the NCP, AAP besides the JD-U in a bid to consolidate the opposition votes. The recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections which saw Congress leader Ahmed Patel scrape through with the support of the lone JD-U legislator Chottubhai Vasava has led to an opposition re-think in the strategy to combat the ruling BJP in the state. Vasava who cast his lot with Sharad Yadav disregarding Nitish Kumar’s pressure to opt for the BJP against the Congress in Patel’s election is now the national working president of Yadav’s faction of the JD-U. He has urged the Congress to consolidate opposition votes. This has led to softening of the Congress stand against any truck with NCP in the forthcoming Gujarat polls after the two NCP MLAs voted BJP against Patel. “The NCP had backstabbed us in the Rajya Sabha elections but I now hear that the NCP is ready to join hands with us. We are ready to change our mind if they agree to the Congress on issues,” Solanki said.

The Gujarat Congress chief also said that they were in talks with some AAP leaders who may join the Congress. He referred to AAP leader Kanu Kalsaria in particular. Kalsaria, a respected name in the state, however made it clear that instead of joining Congress, he would prefer to fight as an independent from Mahuva in Bhavnagar district under the banner of his organisation, the Sadbhavana Trust. “I feel Congress should leave this seat for us and in return we shall support them in the surrounding areas where we have popular support,” he added. Meanwhile the AAP announced its first list of 11 names for the Gujarat elections on Saturday.