Congress has truth on its side, will win Gujarat polls: Rahul

Valsad (Gujarat) : Terming the assembly elections in Gujarat a fight between truth and lies, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said truth lies with his party, and not the BJP.

“This is a fight between truth and lies. On one side, it is Gujarat’s people, on the other 5-10 industrialists. Modiji and BJP have everything, they have power in many states. They have power in the central government, in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. They have a lot of power, they have police.

“But the Congress party will win in Gujarat, because truth is with us. They don’t represent truth. Truth lies in the hearts of the people of Gujarat,” said Gandhi during a corner meeting in Pardi, reports IANS.

“There are about 30 lakh unemployed youth in Gujarat today. Modiji had promised two crore jobs every year. Only one lakh youth are given jobs every year. In China 50,000 jobs are created per day, under Modi government, it is 450 per day. It is a matter of shame.”

The Congress leader said all the communities in Gujarat are agitating against the state government, be it the Patidars, the Adivasis, Dalits and the farmers.

“The truth of Gujarat is corruption, land-grabbing, attack on Patidars, lathicharge on Dalits in Una, poverty of Adivasis and unemployment,” Gandhi said.

“The BJP government has handed over the resources of Gujarat like wealth, electricity, water, land, to just 5-10 industrialists. It gave Rs 33,000 crore to one company to manufacture Nano cars. In the past 10-15 days, I travelled more than 1,000 km, why couldn’t I see a single Nano car?

BJP questions Congress’s quota promise to Patidars

Ahmedabad: The BJP in poll-bound Gujarat on Friday asked Patidar leader Hardik Patel and the Congress to clarify their positions after senior Congress leader Mohansinh Rathwa said it is not possible to carve out a quota for the Patidar community in the existing 49 per cent reservations.

Rathwa, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, made the statement at a rally before party vice president Rahul Gandhi’s arrival at the tribal-dominated Nana Pondha village in Valsad district on Thursday, reports PTI.

“Patidars will be given reservation without interfering with the current quota of 49 per cent. There will not be any change in the current quota. If we give reservation, it has to be outside that quota,” said Rathwa, a tribal leader and the senior-most Congress MLA in the state.