Congress has no credibility, Left parties should raise Rafale issue: Prashant Bhushan

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, said left parties should raise the issue of Rafale scam as Congress has no credibility. He said Congress leaders were already involved in several scams and their statements has no impact masses. He said Rafael scam should be probed by joint parliamentary committee (JPC), comptroller and auditor general (CAG) and central bureau of investigation (CBI).

Bhushan said he had made a complaint to CBI and the complaint had adequate documents to submit chargesheet. He said that the a complaint has been filed against PM Narendra Modi, then defence minister Manohar Parikkar, industrialist Anil Ambani and Eric Troppier. Bhushan claimed that Ambani was given license for 17 companies manufacturing defence goods and object. 15 of these companies have networth of Rs 1 to 2 lakh. Bhushan said the place, said to be manufacturing defence goods, has sheds there. Bhushan said the scam worth Rs 20,000 crore was done in nexus and it has put the image of Air Force and nation’s security at stake. He said the Air Force needed 126 planes but merely 36 planes were bought. Bhushan claimed the conditions in the new agreement were changed. Offset contract could not be given without the signature of defence minister. He alleged that every one concerned is lying in this matter. Bhushan said if CBI does not register the case and probe then we would move to court.

Wrong to send rohingyas back

On the issue of Rohingyas, Bhushan said, our country rules said that we could send anyone back to die. He said the decision of sending 7 Rohingyas back in the recent past is correct only if they voluntary wanted to go. He said Rohingyas may not be having refugee status but our country laws say that it was wrong to send them back. Around 40,000 Rohingyas are living in the country and Bhushan had filed a petition in the Supreme Court over not to send them back forcefully.