Cong taunts BJP for putting Sardar Patel on pedestal

New Delhi : Congress communication chief Randeep Singh Surjewala ridiculed the BJP for its programmes on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, on Tuesday, to appropriate his legacy, saying it’s an irony that “an ideology that wanted him hanged is engaged in political chanting of his name.”

He also put on his Twitter handle a letter written by Sardar Patel on July 18, 1948 on banning the RSS, describing it as “words of wisdom by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on banning RSS.”

Quoting from Sardar Patel Correspondence, Volume 6, edited by Durga Das, he referred the letter Patel had written to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukerjee, who later founded the Bhartiya Jana Sangh which was later rechristened as the BJP.

“As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha… Our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former (RSS), an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible,” read the letter, referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.