Cong dares govt for short session on no-trust

New Delhi : The Congress asked the Government not to prorogue Parliament that was adjourned sine die on Friday but call a short session if it were so confident of defeating the no-confidence motion as it will also give an opportunity to discuss other burning issues.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told a Press conference that the party MPs have already met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu requesting him to impress upon the government to let both the Houses be reconvened for two more weeks to discuss the issues of national importance that could not be taken up due to the disruptions.

Instead of the government blaming the Congress and the Congress blaming the government for engineering Parliament’s blockade for the past one month, Congress Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge said a short session is the solution to dispose of the pending legislative business of so many government Bills and discussion on the important issues. The two Houses have been only adjourned sine die and not prorogued and hence they can be reconvened at a short notice, the two leaders said, noting the reason why they are stressing on not proroguing them.

They said Parliament could have functioned if the disruptions were handled firmly by suspending the members who created daily ruckus to drown all business.