Cong criticises PM for skipping Indira Gandhi death anniversary event

Shimla: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not remembering former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said “Indira Gandhi ji was our national leader; she was respected throughout the world. As today we observe her 33rd death anniversary, it’s only few leaders who are present here. Whereas Modi ji who needs to shows his respect is not present.”