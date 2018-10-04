CM’s jan ashirwaad yatra to skip some constituencies

BHOPAL : The jan-ashirwaad yatra, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, would not visit all 230 constituencies across the state. Earlier, at the launch of the Yatra on July 14, it was said that CM’s yatra would cover all constituencies. The yatra was supposed to conclude on September 25 but it continued as several areas were left to be covered.

The fate of the yatra would be decided after enforcement of code of conduct for the ensuing assembly polls. Chouhan is scheduled to visit his constituency Budhni on Thursday. The itinerary of the yatra so far is made up to October 11.

The jan-ashirwaad yatra has so far covered more than 150 constituencies. Chouhan does not have time to visit the remaining assembly seats. Chouhan would tour the constituencies, which could not be covered during his yatra. The constituencies left after culmination the yatra, will be covered during election tours of Chouhan.

All constituencies of Bhopal have been removed from Chouhan’s Yatra itinerary. The constituencies visited by Chouhan, besides his yatra for some programmes, are also not included in his yatra. BJP organization is scrutinizing the areas which have not yet been covered and it was important to take the yatra there. The yatra may be postponed in the areas where the environment is in favour of the BJP.

The controversy over the amendment in the SC/ST Atrocities Act and agitation of general category candidates are the reasons behind discontinuing the yatra. The positive environment developed in favour of the BJP after Chouhan’s Yatra has slightly dampened following the controversy over amendment in SC/ST Act.