Clear the air on EVM controversy, Omar urges EC

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that though he has been a votary for the fairness of the EVMs, the Election Commission must clarify the controversy raised over the functioning of these machines.

“I’ve been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I’m beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility,” he said in a tweet, in a reaction to reports of malfunctioning of some EVMs during the first phase voting in Gujarat assembly elections on Saturday, reports IANS.

“I hope the Election Commission can step up & address the questions that are being asked of it about the trustworthiness of voting machines,” he said in another tweet.