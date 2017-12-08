Clean Indore continues to woo other cities

Indore: Measures taken by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to make city clean, neat and hygienic continues to impress public representatives and officers from other cities and states.

After public representatives and municipal officers from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir visiting the city, a team of officers from various districts of Rajasthan descended on city and learnt about the steps taken by IMC to make the city spic and span. The team called on Mayor Malini Gaud who briefed them about the measures taken by the civic body in making the city clean, green and hygienic.

She said that the residents played a major role in making the city clean. She informed the visiting team and the IMC brought behavourioal change in the residents which proved key role in taking Indore as cleanest city in the country. Additional municipal commissioner Rohan Saxena than gave a presentation on garbage collection and disposal system of IMC.

The presentation included information from collection of garbage from door-to-door, its transportation to 10 transfer stations and later to trenching ground. The visiting team members were told that one of the major reasons behind garbage free Indore is door-to-door collection of garbage and its segregation at source.

They were also told that nearly 15,000 toilets were constructed across the city to make it free from open defecation. The team members also visited many parts of the city to witness how garbage management system of Indore works.

They also paid a visit to trenching ground at Devguradia and hailed the steps taken to convert garbage into manure and tiles. The team was also told that plans are afoot to convert waste into electricity. The visiting team told the Mayor that they would follow Indore model in their districts for cleanliness and hygiene.