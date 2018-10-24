Chimanganj Mandi inspected

Ujjain: In the wake of soy bean crop purchasing collector Manish Singh visited Chimanganj Mandi on Tuesday. He inspected the warehouse and directed the officers to maintain proper light and cleaning arrangements. He also interacted with the farmers and asked about their problems and checked the online registration slips. He directed the mandi secretary Rajesh Goyal that proper weighing be done during purchase of crops.

He asked the additional district magistrate to call joint meeting of food merchants and business community to improve coordination among them. He visited the rest house of loaders and asked them to work for the ease of farmers. He also asked the authorities to monitor their works. Zila panchayat CEO Sandeep GR, SDM GS Dabur, mandi secretary Rajesh Goyal and food inspector Mohan Maru were present during inspection.

Procedure for selling crops

Kharif crops soya bean and maize have came in the mandis for selling so to get the benefit of Bhavantar Yojana farmers should carry registration cards, Samagra ID, Aadhar card and bank Id with them. On entry gate of the mandi a unique Id will be given to farmers on mobile phones for entry. If more than one farmer uses same vehicle to take their crops to mandi they would be given different unique ID for entry into the mandi. Under the Bhavantar scheme 50 percent of the amount of crops or Rs 10,000 whichever is less will be given to farmers via RTGS or National fund transfer by merchants. Full amount will not be paid to farmers in cash.

Mandi to remain closed today, tomorrow

Krishi Upaj Mandi will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to Valmiki Jayanti and Sharad Purnima. Grains and garlic transactions will not be entertained for two days. Potato and Onion transactions will continue as per daily schedules.

Mandi to remain open on 2nd, 4th Saturday

Secretary Rajesh Goyal informed that mandi will now remain open on second and fourth Saturday of the month due for purchasing of crops under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. Money will be transferred in the accounts of farmers via RTGS due to the closing of banks on second and fourth Saturday of the month.