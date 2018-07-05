Check your act, say youths on incidents of violence over rumours of child lifting
Indore: Five men were lynched in Maharashtra on rumours of child lifting that were circulated on social media. Free Press talked to youths to know their reaction. Excerpts-
Fake circulation
“It is people’s foolishness to believe without checking facts. Recent incident pertains to DPS school bus accident where hundreds of people rushed to Bombay Hospital for blood donation because of WhatsApp message. None contacted hospital to know if it really needed blood.”
Yusuf Khan, theatre artist
Humanity overlooked
“Why can’t radical elements put their extremism aside for a while and think of humanity first. People have to be educated, made aware. Till this happens, people will not be tolerant, nor will they be sensible.”
Shobhna Jain, homemaker
Motive is to defame
“Defamation is the only reason behind these rumours. I’ve come across many messages on social media about blood of cancer patient added to soft drink, insects floating in bottles of preservative juices. But rumours can result in killing people shocked me.”
Aishna Jain, psychology student, Vaishnav College
Let law decide
“Most WhatsApp messages are fake. But even if there is some reality in them, who we are to decide? Just being a smart phone user with a 3G internet pack doesn’t allow us to take law in our hands.”
Priya Soni, physiotherapy student
JUST ARRIVED
- ED files chargesheet against expelled IAS officers Arvind, Tinu Joshi in money laundering case
- Check your act, say youths on incidents of violence over rumours of child lifting
- Mumbai-Goa highway traffic halted following landslide in Kemburli, see pics
- BJP leader files FIR against John Abraham’s film ‘Satyameva Jayate’ for hurting religious sentiments
- Mandsaur rape case: We have banned 21 porn sites, says Minister Bhupendra Singh
EDITOR’S PICK
The Centre’s move to drastically increase the minimum support price for kharif crops is unlikely to solve the crisis of…
India, Swiss banks and black money
Last week, the political climate was charged with accusations that the government had actually begun encouraging the promotion of black…
Limits of Delhi, AAP and Lt Governor
The asymmetry of power between the Centre and the State government of Delhi has been partially addressed by the Supreme…
Long years ago when the Value Added Tax was first introduced, the traders were up in arms, protesting that it…
Rape capital doesn’t need ostrich approach
You read with a mixture of alarm and scepticism, the poll report by the London-based Thomson Reuters Foundation that India…