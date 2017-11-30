Celebrating the holy Bhagavad Gita

Radhanath Swami Maharaj, ISKCON Spiritual Leader said “Gita Jayanti day marks the advent of “Bhagavad Gita- The Song Divine”. It’s a very special day for everyone and is celebrated worldwide by all followers of Sanatana Dharma, who revere Bhagavad Gita as their Divine Mother because she teaches (in a non-sectarian and scientific manner) how to re-establish our lost relationship with God Almighty (The Supreme). This year Gita Jyanti falls on 30th Nov 2017”

Swamiji further elaborated “After several attempts at reconciliation failed, war between Pandavas and Kauravas was inevitable. Out of pure compassion and sincere love for His devotee and best friend, Arjuna, Lord Krishna decided to become his charioteer during the battle. The day of the war finally came and both armies gathered on the battlefield face to face. Just as the battle was about to start, Arjuna asks Lord Krishna to drive the chariot to the middle of the battlefield in between both armies to have a look at the opposing armies. Seeing his Grandsire Bhishma who raised him with great affection since childhood, and his teacher Dronācārya who had trained him to become the greatest archer, Arjuna’s heart began to melt. His body started to tremble, and his mind got confused. He became unable to perform his duty as a Kshatriya (warrior).

He felt weak and sickened at the thought that he would have to kill his relatives, his friends and revered persons in this confrontation. Being very despondent, he told his friend Krishna of his sudden change of heart, and turned to Him for advice. The conversation that ensued, Lord Krishna’s advice and teachings to Arjuna, is what is known now as the Bhagavad Gita, an ancient scripture and non-sectarian philosophical work.”

Swamiji added “What do you think has power to take hero to such a state? Discouragement. Whatever we may call it, depression, dejection, or disheartenment – discouragement is amongst our most dangerous enemies. No enemy, however formidable, could have reduced Arjuna to such a wretched state. For an honorable warrior like Arjuna even the thought of desertion is unconscionable – it is to be considered prospect worse than death, as the Gita (2.34) states…The point worth noting here is that honorable warrior such as Arjuna couldn’t tolerate even the insinuation of desertion and the cowardice it implied. And yet that very warrior, who would normally never have put aside his bow due to any external assault, however forceful, put aside his bow due to the inner assault of discouragement. Such is the power of discouragement – it can take away the spirit of fighting out of us even before we take up the fight. It knocked Arjuna down even before the enemy had shot a single arrow. We never lose till we lose hope. And if we lose hope, we can’t win till we first win hope”.

Swamiji continued “Leaders live under the constant assault of discouragement – from adverse market trends to socio-political upheavals, from intra- organizational politics to rival organizations’ manipulations, from unrealistic targets to impossible deadlines. We are continually susceptible to these assaults of discouragement. If we give in to this negativity, it sets our mind on an autopilot mode of negative self-talk, “It won’t work; it’s useless; nothing is going to fix this.” As this discouraging self-talk saps our energy, we feel worries as heavy as the Himalayan Mountains. Even if we don’t collapse as dramatically as Arjuna did, the discouragement slowly paralyzes us – it erodes ability to think clearly or act decisively”.

“Arjuna started considering confronting war as gloomy problem, as it is evident from his words in Gita- na ca śreyo ‘nupaśyāmi hatvā sva-janam āhave na kāńkse vijayam krsna na ca rājyam sukhāni ca – “I do not see how any good can come from killing my own kinsmen in this battle, nor can I, my dear Krishna, desire any subsequent victory, kingdom, or happiness.” BG 1.31”

“However, Lord Krishna would never allow his friend/ disciple to lose hope and thus presents the same war as glorious opportunity-

yadṛcchayā copapannam svarga-dvāram apāvṛtam sukhinah kṣatriyāh pārtha labhante yuddham īdṛśam – “O Partha, happy are the kshatriyas to whom such fighting opportunities come unsought, opening for them the doors of the heavenly planets.” BG 2.32”

Swamiji concluded “The entire talk of Lord Krishna is encouraging, motivating and hope giving. It is evident when Arjuna becomes ready to give up his negative notion about fight and shows his readiness to do will of Krishna in BG 18.73. Thus, filled with positivity, inspiration and wisdom, Gita till date acts as beacon light for the entire world. Let us bath in this serene wisdom on this special day of Gita Jayanti and make our life pure and sublime.”