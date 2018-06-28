New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has served notices to schools in the city to suspend five teachers after miscalculations of marks were found in Class 10 and Class 12 board exam papers during reevaluation at the request of the aggrieved students. According to board officials, similar action is likely to be ordered by regional offices against schools where evaluation errors have been found.

“The re-evaluation saw some students in the Delhi region getting 50-55 marks more than what they had initially got when the results were declared in May this year. In one case, a student, who had initially failed in Urdu, passed after re-evaluation. A detailed report is being prepared in the matter,” a CBSE official said.

“Five teachers from the Delhi region – three from government schools and two from private schools are supposed to be suspended. Schools concerned have been asked to take the prescribed action,” the official added.

The CBSE had, on June 1, started the process of re-evaluation for those who had appeared for the class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. The board had declared both the class 10 and class 12 results in the last week of May. However, candidates who were unsatisfied with the marks they were awarded were able to apply for the re-evaluation process.