CBSE decides to re-conduct Class X Maths, Class XII Economics exams; dates of the examination will be put online

— By IANS | Mar 28, 2018 04:17 pm
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday decided to re-conduct examination of Maths and Economics papers for Class X and Class XII respectively following leakage of question papers.

“With a view to uphold the sanctity of Board Examinations and in the interest of fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examination,” said a CBSE statement. The dates for the fresh examinations and other details will be hosted on the CBSE website within a week.

The CBSE Class XII Economics examination was held on Monday and the Class X Maths examination on Wednesday. On Monday, when some teachers of private schools found the questionnaire of Class XII Economics paper to be same as a handwritten note which was being circulated over messaging service app over the past few days.


