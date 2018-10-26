CBI vs CBI: Here is chronology of events leading up to SC directing CVC to complete its inquiry

New Delhi: The following is the chronology of events leading up to the Supreme Court directing the CVC on Friday to complete its inquiry into allegations against CBI Director Alok Verma, who has challenged the Centre’s decision to divest him of all his powers:

– April, 2016: Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed Additional Director of CBI.

– Dec 3: Asthana made interim CBI director after retirement of then chief Anil Sinha.

– Jan 19, 2017: Alok Kumar Verma appointed CBI chief for a tenure of two years.

– Oct 22, 2017: CBI appoints Asthana as Special Director.

– Nov 2: Advocate Prashant Bhushan moves SC on behalf of NGO, Common Cause, challenging Asthana’s appointment.

– Nov 28: SC dismisses the petition.

– July 12, 2018: While Verma was abroad, CVC calls meeting to discuss promotions, seeks to know who will attend it. CBI responds Asthana has no mandate to represent Verma.

– Aug, 24: Asthana complaints to Cabinet Secretary alleging misconduct by Verma. Matter referred to CVC.

– Sep 21: CBI tells CVC that Asthana was facing probe in six cases of corruption.

– Oct 15: CBI lodges FIR with bribery allegations against Asthana, Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, Dubai-based investment banker Manoj Prasad and his brother Somesh Prasad.

– Oct 16: CBI arrests middleman Manoj Prasad.

– Oct 20: CBI raids Kumar’s residence and office at its headquarters, claims to have seized his mobile phones and iPads.

– Oct 22: CBI arrests Kumar alleging he “fabricated the statement” of businessman Sathish Sana, facing probe in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi and had paid bribes to get relief.

– Oct 23: Kumar moves HC seeking quashing of FIR against him. Hours later, Asthana too moves high court seeking quashing of FIR against him and direction to CBI not to take coercive steps against him. — Delhi HC orders status quo regarding Asthana, seeking response of CBI, Verma on both pleas.

— Delhi trial court sends Kumar to 7-day CBI custody.

— Late night, DoPT divests Verma of all his statutory obligations, appoints M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI chief.

– Oct 24: Verma moves Supreme Court against govt order. Court fixes plea for hearing on Oct 26.

– Oct 25: NGO Common Cause files PIL in SC seeking SIT probe into allegations of corruption against CBI officials including Asthana. SC says it would consider according urgent hearing.

— Delhi court extends by five days CBI custody of Manoj Prasad.

— Four Intelligence Bureau men held outside Verma’s official residence here. MHA says they were on routine duty and not spying.

– Oct 26: SC directs CVC to complete inquiry into complaint against Verma in two weeks, seeks response of CVC and Centre on Verma’s plea challenging government order.

— Directs Rao not to take major or policy decisions, to file in sealed cover his decisions taken till now.

— SC notice to Centre, CBI, CVC, Asthana, Verma and Rao on NGO’s plea, lists matter for Nov 12.

— Manoj Prasad moves Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR.