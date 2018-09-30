CBDT instructs IT officials to mop up tax collection

New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra chaired a meeting of Chief Commissioners of Income Tax Department (CCITs) posted in various states through video conferencing and asked them to mop up tax collection. Chandra, while speaking to ANI, said that net collection was below expectations, as progress was not being made on the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) front. He also said that states like West Bengal, Bihar, Chennai, and Nagpur region were not performing as expected in terms of tax collection. “Chief Commissioners have been given targets and timelines to work upon. I will directly watch the progress of their collections at regular intervals,” he added.