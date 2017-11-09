Capt. Amarinder and Kejriwal; Punjab and Delhi CMs tweet chat in Delhi smog

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday indulged in a Twitter conversation over the rising levels of smog in the Capital. While Kejriwal insisted on an urgent meeting with his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, Capt. Amarinder Singh said that the issue can only be solved by the Central Government.

“My office continuously trying to take time from CMs of Punjab n Haryana for me to meet the two CMs. Its an emergency(sic),” Kejriwal tweeted hours after he sent a letter to Captain Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar. The Punjab Chief Minister, who had earlier refused to penalise farmers for stubble burning, said that he shared Kejriwal’s concern but the state was helpless.

“Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution @ArvindKejriwal, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications(sic),” he tweeted. “Situation is serious but Punjab helpless as the problem is widespread & state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management(sic),” he further wrote.

The Captain again demanded the Center’s intervention in the matter. “It is not a matter for inter-state discussion, that won’t help. It requires central govt intervention, at the earliest(sic),” he tweeted. In the response, the Delhi Chief Minister agreed with Amarinder Singh’s opinion, but insisted on a joint approach.

“I agree sir that Centre should take lead. But please grant me time to discuss if together we can present a plan to center. Delhi is choking sir. Sir, it would be best if we met. Could you kindly share estimated funds required? Both of us together can urge center. It will help people of both states,” he wrote.

Pollution in the national capital has reached disastrous levels with smog enveloping the whole city. The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust, among other measures. Stubble burning by farmers in nearby states of Punjab and Haryana is considered a major reason behind the increasing level of smog in the city.