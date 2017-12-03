Cancel DSSSB papers, hold exams again: Kejriwal to LG

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to approve the government’s decision to cancel the DSSSB examination for recruiting teachers held on October 29 following a paper leak.

“Papers leaked in a DSSSB exam… Myself and Dy CM ordered cancellation of exam. “File sent to LG. I urged Hon’ble LG yesterday (Friday) to approve our decison. Almost 70,000 youth affected. We also need to put in place a system to stop such incidents in future,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The papers of the of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) examination were held on October 29 to recruit primary teachers for municipal schools, reports IANS.

But even before the examination ended, the paper was allegedly leaked and put up on social media.

Around 1.07 lakh candidates had appeared in the DSSSB exam at over 220 examination centres for the posts of 4,366 primary schoolteachers.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the paper leak case.