Bypoll: Dhinakaran to contest Amma’s seat

Coimbatore : Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Friday announced that he would contest the R K Nagar Assembly by-election, where polling will be held on December 21.

The beleaguered leader, who unsuccessfully fought for the two-leaves symbol with the Election Commission, said he has decided to contest the bypoll in deference to the views of senior leaders, reports PTI.

All out efforts will be taken to retrieve the two-leaves symbol, Dhinakaran told reporters at nearby Tirupur.

He said that he would meet party general secretary V K Sasikala on November 29 in jail in Bengaluru.

Earlier, addressing cadres at a zonal party meet near Tirupur, he accused both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam for being “hand in glove with the BJP,” and alleged they conspired to get the two leaves symbol.

“It is not a coincidence that the symbol is allotted to them just 24 hours before the announcement of the date for the by-elections to R K Nagar,” he said.

Stating that the people wanted to “throw out” the government, he said it was necessary to send home the incumbent regime for the welfare of the people and the state.

Former Minister Senthil Balaji demanded to know whether Palanisamy ‘has the guts’ to quit as Chief Minister and prove his majority on the floor of the House.